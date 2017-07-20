AP-NORC Poll: Most say feds should ensure health coverage

FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rides an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington. Americans aren’t too thrilled with “Obamacare” and they definitely don’t like the Republican plans offered in Congress, so what does the public want the government to do about health care? A new poll suggests the country may be shifting toward the political left, with 62 percent saying it’s the federal government’s responsibility to make sure that all Americans have health care coverage, while 37 percent say it is not. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo