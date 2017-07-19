The Latest: McCain tells Senate colleague, 'I'll be back'

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the committee's hearing on the defense department's budget. Doctors say McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, July 19 doctors revealed that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo