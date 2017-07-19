In this July 17, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump tries on a Stetson hat, as Dustin Noblitt, with Stetson Hats, smiles, during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, at the White House in Washington. Stetson is base in Garland, Texas. Trump’s latest effort to change the subject pulled out all the stops _ and props.
In this July 17, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump tries on a Stetson hat, as Dustin Noblitt, with Stetson Hats, smiles, during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, at the White House in Washington. Stetson is base in Garland, Texas. Trump’s latest effort to change the subject pulled out all the stops _ and props. Alex Brandon AP Photo
In this July 17, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump tries on a Stetson hat, as Dustin Noblitt, with Stetson Hats, smiles, during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, at the White House in Washington. Stetson is base in Garland, Texas. Trump’s latest effort to change the subject pulled out all the stops _ and props. Alex Brandon AP Photo

National Politics

July 19, 2017 3:11 AM

Trump pulls out props for latest 'theme week'

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's latest effort to change the subject pulled out all the stops — and props.

Trump posed in a fire truck, waved a customized baseball bat and donned a white Stetson at a White House kickoff event marking a weeklong focus on American-produced goods. But the painstakingly arranged "Made in America" theme was almost immediately drowned out by the imploding health care legislation in the Senate.

It's not the first time Trump's team has adopted a theme in hopes of shifting the focus message to more positive subjects.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer calls "Made in America" week a success, saying that the administration has already received a strong response in local media and online.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices
Ted Cruz says he will ignore the political circus 0:56

Ted Cruz says he will ignore the political circus

View More Video