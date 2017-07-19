Trump pulls out props for latest 'theme week'

President Donald Trump's latest effort to change the subject pulled out all the stops — and props.
Trump posed in a fire truck, waved a customized baseball bat and donned a white Stetson at a White House kickoff event marking a weeklong focus on American-produced goods. But the painstakingly arranged "Made in America" theme was almost immediately drowned out by the imploding health care legislation in the Senate.
It's not the first time Trump's team has adopted a theme in hopes of shifting the focus message to more positive subjects.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer calls "Made in America" week a success, saying that the administration has already received a strong response in local media and online.
