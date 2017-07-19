National Politics

July 19, 2017 1:34 AM

Life prison sentence for man in 4-state robbery hostage case

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A federal judge in Knoxville has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to life in prison for a multistate bank robbery-kidnapping spree.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr announced Tuesday that Michael Benanti of Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania, received four consecutive life sentences plus an additional 155 years.

After trial in February, Benanti was convicted of 23 charges, including conspiracy to commit bank extortion, and kidnapping, carjacking and extortion.

The case involved kidnappings of three East Tennessee bank-connected families, an attempted kidnapping and a bank robbery in Pennsylvania, kidnapping of a Connecticut bank employee and his mother, and a North Carolina grocery store robbery.

Benanti's partner, 46-year-old Brian Witham, received a plea deal that caps his sentence at 42 years.

Benanti denied involvement, and defense lawyers tried to convince jurors that Witham was lying.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices 0:56

Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with health care choices
Ted Cruz says he will ignore the political circus 0:56

Ted Cruz says he will ignore the political circus

View More Video