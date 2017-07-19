National Politics

Officials to reconsider value of Kentucky governor's home

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.

Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a three-member appeals board with the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office will hear that appeal. The board is appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

The original property was 19 acres. Bevin purchased the house and 10 acres from Neil Ramsey, a friend who owns an investment company. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees.

