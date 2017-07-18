House Republican Minority Leader, State Rep. Themis Klarides, R-Seymour, responds Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Capitol in Hartford, Conn., after unionized state workers announced they ratified labor concessions that would save the state about $1.5 billion over two years if approved by the General Assembly.
House Republican Minority Leader, State Rep. Themis Klarides, R-Seymour, responds Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Capitol in Hartford, Conn., after unionized state workers announced they ratified labor concessions that would save the state about $1.5 billion over two years if approved by the General Assembly. Susan Haigh AP Photo
July 18, 2017 1:30 PM

Republicans say their budgets will create more labor savings

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Republican lawmakers are not celebrating the approval by unionized state employees of a labor concessions package projected to save $1.5 billion over two years.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) said Tuesday she still opposes the deal because it ties the hands of future legislatures and doesn't make long-term, lasting changes that will result in more savings down the road.

She and Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano say their respective budget proposals generate more savings by renegotiating with the unions and imposing workplace changes.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) disagrees that the GOP plans will save more money. He says House Democrats are pushing ahead with a two-year budget proposal that includes the $1.5 billion in labor savings.

It's unclear when lawmakers will vote on the labor deal.

