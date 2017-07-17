National Politics

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray: I am not going to resign

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he is not resigning following claims by four men that he sexually abused them as teenagers.

Murray made the announcement Monday, saying his resignation would create a destabilizing transition that would likely bring city business to a halt.

In May he said he wouldn't seek re-election after the allegations surfaced but pledged to serve out his term through the end of this year. However Murray, who denies the allegations, is facing increasing pressure to step down after it was reported Sunday by The Seattle Times that an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded 30 years ago that he had sexually abused his foster son.

Murray's former foster son is one of the men who publicly accused him of sexual abuse. Murray said the child-welfare investigator didn't interview him at the time. He said the allegations were fully investigated and prosecutors never brought charges.

