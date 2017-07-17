National Politics

July 17, 2017 7:37 AM

Armed man shot by California deputies dies at hospital

The Associated Press
MORENO VALLEY, Calif.

Authorities say an armed man shot by Southern California sheriff's deputies has died at a hospital.

Officials in Riverside County say deputies responded to a Moreno Valley apartment complex following reports of a man with a gun threatening family members Saturday.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2u0V1Ft) the shooting occurred shortly after deputies arrived. Officials did not say what immediately preceded the gunfire.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

