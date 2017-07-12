Campaign: Sen. Warren continues strong fundraising pace

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's re-election campaign says the Massachusetts Democrat raked in more than $3.4 million in campaign contributions during the second quarter of the year.
Warren is running for a second six-year term and has frequently sparred with President Donald Trump both verbally and on social media.
Warren's fundraising total during the April-June period was lower than in the January-March period, where she reported more than $5.2 million in donations. Yet with more than $11 million in her campaign account at the close of the second quarter, Warren is likely to enjoy a formidable cash advantage over Republican challengers.
Shiva Ayyadurai, a Cambridge technology entrepreneur, is seeking the GOP nomination. State Rep. Geoff Diehl of Whitman, who co-chaired Trump's campaign in Massachusetts, is strongly considering a run as well.
