By the Numbers: Gov. Jerry Brown's revised budget

California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $124 billion general fund budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. It's up $1.5 billion from his January spending proposal. Here's a look at changes in the budget by the numbers:
— $183.4 billion: Total budget including the general fund, bonds and money restricted for specific purposes; up nearly $4 billion since January
— $3.3 billion: The projected general fund budget deficit at the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year without budget cuts; down from $5.8 billion in January
— $1.1 billion: Increase from the January proposal for K-12 schools and community colleges
— $500 million: Funding increase for low-income child care
— $50 million: Monday held back from University of California until administrators show progress in addressing a scathing state audit
— $15 million: Legal defense fund for immigrants in deportation proceedings, in addition to $15 million the governor proposed in January to assist immigrants in applying for citizenship or the federal government's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program
— $6.5 million: Funding to hire 31 people at the Department of Justice to support the state's lawsuits against the against President Donald Trump's administration
