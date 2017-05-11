Democrats back raising taxes in 2nd NJ primary debate

New Jersey Democrats running in the primary for governor called for raising taxes to pay for employee pensions, transportation and other obligations in their second debate on Thursday.
Democrat Phil Murphy said the state's required payments amount to a "multi-hundred million dollar" tab that he said would require increasing the tax on millionaires and closing corporate tax loopholes.
"We'll have to find the money," Murphy said.
Former Clinton administration Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski also said they'd consider raising those taxes, and have previously backed those ideas.
The debate in Newark between the four leading candidates aired on NJTV. Thursday. It was held as polls show most voters haven't made up their minds about who they'll back in the June 6 primary. The candidates are vying to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who is term-limited.
Recent polls show that Murphy, a wealthy former Obama administration ambassador to Germany, is the front-runner in the contest. He has never held elected office before.
Murphy, who has won a number of key endorsements, has loaned his campaign $15 million. That's the lion's share of the roughly $18 million he has spent so far, nearly six times more than his other challengers combined.
The Democrats held their first debate on Tuesday. The debate lacked the kind of rhetorical fireworks that accompanied last year's presidential debates, but offered candidates a chance to present themselves to voters.
Republicans will meet May 18, also in Newark on NJTV.
