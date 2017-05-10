The Latest: GOP senators express unease over Comey's firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause 1:29 Nolan Catholic softball final four sendoff 1:56 Arlington anti-smoking ordinance 1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality 2:05 Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura 0:26 Driver dead after crashing into traffic signal pole 5:12 Texas governor signs sanctuary city ban on Facebook Live Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

With Henry Kissinger by his side, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he fired FBI Director James Comey because he "was not doing a good job." Kissinger was the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser under President Richard Nixon. AP