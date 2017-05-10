Descendants of syphilis study subjects emerging from shadows

In this 1950's photo released by the National Archives, men included in a syphilis study pose for a photo in Tuskegee, Ala. For 40 years starting in 1932, medical workers in the segregated South withheld treatment for unsuspecting men infected with a sexually transmitted disease simply so doctors could track the ravages of the horrid illness and dissect their bodies afterward. It was finally exposed in 1972.
In this 1950's photo released by the National Archives, a man included in a syphilis study sits on steps in front of of a house in Tuskegee, Ala. For 40 years starting in 1932, medical workers in the segregated South withheld treatment for unsuspecting men infected with a sexually transmitted disease simply so doctors could track the ravages of the horrid illness and dissect their bodies afterward. Finally exposed in 1972, the study ended and the men sued, resulting in a $9 million settlement.
In this 1950's photo released by the National Archives, a nurse writes on a vial of blood taken from a participant in a syphilis study in Tuskegee, Ala. For 40 years starting in 1932, medical workers in the segregated South withheld treatment for unsuspecting men infected with a sexually transmitted disease simply so doctors could track the ravages of the horrid illness and dissect their bodies afterward. Finally exposed in 1972, the study ended and the men sued, resulting in a $9 million settlement.
Tabitha Julkes lights a candle during a ceremony near Tuskegee, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2017, to commemorate the roughly 600 men who were subjects in the Tuskegee syphilis study. Julkes' great-grandfather Albert Julkes was a test subject, and she is among the descendants of men who are now stepping forward publicly to tell their stories.
A speaker holds a candle at the podium during a ceremony near Tuskegee, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2017, to commemorate the roughly 600 men who were subjects in the Tuskegee syphilis study. Their descendants held their first public ceremony to honor the men and step forward to tell their stories.
Attorney Fred Gray visits the Tuskegee Human and Civil Rights Multicultural Center in Tuskegee, Ala., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Gray represented the Tuskegee syphilis study men in a lawsuit against the federal government that resulted in a $9 million settlement.
Amy Pack attends a gathering of descendants of the roughly 600 men who were subjects in the Tuskegee syphilis study, in Tuskegee, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2017. A retired public health nurse, Pack visited with men of the study through her job in Macon County and had relatives who were among the test subjects.
Ralphine Pollard Harper attends a gathering of descendants of the roughly 600 men who were subjects in the Tuskegee syphilis study, in Tuskegee, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2017. She says her father, Charlie Pollard, a subject in the study, didn’t like discussing the subject. “He’d get mad about it,” she recalled. “He said, ‘They just took us up here and made guinea pigs of us.’”
People attend a ceremony near Tuskegee, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2017, to commemorate the roughly 600 men who were subjects in the Tuskegee syphilis study. The community healing service was the first public event held by descendants of the men.
