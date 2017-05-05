Florida Senate approves confirmation of 4 agency heads

The Florida Legislature has unanimously confirmed four agency heads in Florida Gov. Rick Scott's administration.
The Senate on Friday confirmed Jeffrey Bragg as Secretary of Elderly Affairs, Dr. Celeste Philip as Surgeon General, Justin Senior as Secretary of Health Care Administration and Glenn Sutphin as Director of Department of Veterans Affairs.
The confirmation process for all four went smooth this year. Last year, Dr. John Armstrong had to resign as Surgeon General, marking the first time since 1995 that an agency head had lost his job by not being confirmed. It also marked the first time since 1975 that a governor and Legislature of the same party were at odds over a confirmation.
Dr. Philip said in a statement that she was grateful to the Senate for being confirmed.
