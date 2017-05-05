National Politics

Ex-deputy mayor to revive burlesque career for charity

A former deputy mayor in New Jersey's second-largest city is resurrecting her former career as a burlesque dancer for charity.

Former Jersey City deputy mayor Leona Beldini will take the stage as Hope Diamond.

She tells The Jersey Journal (http://bit.ly/2pd5KHa ) she won't be dancing three months after knee surgery, but she can "still strut a little bit." She won't be stripping either, although she may "take off a glove."

Beldini was sentenced to prison in 2012 for a bribery conviction. She was released in 2014.

In the early 1950s, she was known as the "gem of the exotics." Though she bared mostly all, Beldini says "by today's standards, we were nuns."

The May 11 fundraiser will benefit the city's Kennedy Dancers company.

