Probe of police union ongoing after ex-leader's guilty plea

Rhode Island State Police and federal investigators are continuing to look into a local police union even after its former president pleaded guilty to fraud this week.
Newport Police Chief Gary Silva tells The Newport Daily News (http://bit.ly/2q5Sg50 ) another phase of the investigation has not yet begun, although he declined to say specifically what else is being probed.
The former head of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Newport, Christopher Hayes, pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of wire fraud. Prosecutors say he took almost $72,000 from the union and spent it on himself from 2009 to 2014.
The 49-year-old Hayes retired from the force in 2015 amid an audit of union finances.
Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced July 21.
