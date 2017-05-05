Legislature nears budget passage with university bonding OK

The Arizona Senate has approved a $9.8 billion state budget package, including a contentious program that will allow the state's public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for new buildings and maintenance.
The House also approved the university bonding measure on a tight vote and was just a few certain votes away from also approving the 11-bill budget package early Friday.
If the House passes the budget package as expected, then it will head to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his anticipated signature.
Democrats withheld support from the university bonding proposal because they wanted a full restoration of welfare cuts Ducey approved in 2015 and a 4 percent teacher pay raise. They got neither, and seven Senate Democrats ended up backing the bonding plan.
Comments