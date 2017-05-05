National Politics

May 05, 2017 2:28 AM

DC bill would streamline process of getting medical pot

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

District of Columbia lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for doctors in the city to refer patients for medical marijuana.

The bill from Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser would ensure that any licensed physician in Washington could directly or indirectly provide patients with access to pot for medical reasons.

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray, who chairs the health committee, will take testimony on the bill on Friday. Those scheduled to testify include owners of medical marijuana dispensaries and advocates for liberalization of the city's pot laws.

