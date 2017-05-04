National Politics

May 04, 2017 7:25 PM

Alaska House Republican leader condemns abortion comments

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska House minority leader is condemning comments by a fellow Republican on abortion.

Rep. David Eastman recently told The Association Press there are people who try to get pregnant in Alaska to "get a free trip to the city."

He also said some women want to carry their pregnancy past the point of being able to get an abortion in Alaska to get a "free trip to Seattle."

Eastman has taken issue with abortions covered by state funds and Medicaid.

House Minority Leader Charisse Millett called Eastman's comments hurtful and said she hoped he took time to reflect on them.

On Wednesday, Rep. Dean Westlake, who represents a largely rural district, said the insinuation that a woman would "barter an unborn child's life for a trip somewhere" is "beneath us."

