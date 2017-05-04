National Politics

May 04, 2017 8:54 PM

Senate OKs Alabama general fund budget as tempers flare

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

State senators have approved an Alabama general fund budget after a debate where tempers flared multiple times.

The budget passed Thursday, 23-4.

Sen. Rodger Smitherman sharply criticized one senator's unsuccessful proposal to take $600,000 from Birmingham tourism projects.

Senators also rejected an amendment that would have cut state agencies' funding by 3.4 percent to in order to boost highway spending by $63 million.

Republican Sen. Paul Sanford of Huntsville said he wanted to return money that had been shifted from the highway department to other government spending. Opponents said the crowded prison system and Medicaid could not absorb the cut.

Sanford delayed a vote for about two hours by having the spending plan read aloud.

The House previously approved the budget and now will decide whether to accept Senate changes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better

Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better 1:12

Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez talks about how team can do better
Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin talks about 10-4 win over Astros 1:05

Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin talks about 10-4 win over Astros
Star-Telegram girls soccer Super Team Player of the Year 1:40

Star-Telegram girls soccer Super Team Player of the Year

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos