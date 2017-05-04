Arizona Legislature moves closer to budget passage

The Arizona Legislature was moving closer to passing a state budget plan late Thursday afternoon, with deal-cutting securing support from defiant Republicans in an effort to gain passage without minority Democratic support.
The House passed the first of 11 bills that comprise the $9.8 billion budget on a party-line vote after an hour of debate focused on the stripping $1.6 million from Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone for use by other counties and to process rape kits. The Senate was also debating the criminal justice funding bill late in the afternoon.
The main focus, however, was on getting enough Republican votes for a massive university loan plan that has faces opposition from conservative Republicans. Horse-trading was close to securing enough Senate votes and shoring up support in the House.
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard said three new provisions are being added to help ease the way to passage without minority Democratic support.
The proposals include at least $1 million in new money for "freedom school" programs at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona that have received millions in funding from the conservative Charles Koch Foundation. The programs got $5 million in ongoing spending in last year's budget and the new cash would be on top of that, although a one-time appropriation.
Other proposals include a ban on universities using general fund money for lobbyists and a requirement that cities place tax-raising measures only on even-year general election ballots.
"I think we're very, very close and I think this moves us even closer," Mesnard said.
Both chambers plan to push through the budget package no matter how long it takes — even if they go well into Friday morning. The university bonding package is the most contentious.
Democrats are opposed to the budget and the bonding because it includes only a 2 percent teacher raise over two years and doesn't include restoration of welfare cuts Ducey pushed through in 2015.
"They actually have to justify $1 billion in bonding for universities when we're being sued for not ensuring that K-12 schools aren't falling apart," House Minority Leader Rebecca Rios said. "Teacher pay is 50th in the nation. In terms of priorities, university bonding falls well below No 1 and 2, and that's teacher pay and ensuring that the classrooms our kids are in aren't falling apart."
House leaders worked throughout Wednesday to overcome opposition from members to the bonding proposal, even adding an $11 million per year income tax cut to sweeten the deal. The additional deals on top of that tax cut were added Thursday.
The first House bill garnered votes from all 35 Republicans, a good sign for Republican legislative leaders and a ban one for Democrats.
The opposition among some Republicans to the proposal to let the university issue 25-year construction bonds falls into several categories. Some believe the universities are overfunded now or have raised tuition too much. Others believe there's not enough legislative oversight in the package, although project review was added.
"The main concern I have with the bonding package is it's hard to understand what the money will be used for," Gilbert Republican Rep. Travis Grantham said. "Yeah, there's some checks and balances in place that the House should have some oversight. But you've got to remember the House turns over; every couple of years there 20 or so new members.
The spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1 includes the teacher raises and about $114 million in new K-12 spending overall. Included is $37 million in extra cash for high-performing schools, new money to expand all-day kindergarten or early literacy programs and other program pushed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
