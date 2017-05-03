Former Bullitt sheriff indicted in federal drug case

A federal indictment charging a former Bullitt County sheriff with aiding a marijuana conspiracy and trying to obstruct justice while in office has been unsealed.
U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr.'s office said David Greenwell was arrested Wednesday and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay in Louisville.
The indictment alleges the activity occurred between June 2014 and July 2015 while Greenwell was sheriff. His attorney, Scott C. Cox, told WDRB-TV that Greenwell pleaded not guilty and that Cox was looking forward to contesting the charges.
The prosecutor's office said in a news release that Greenwell is accused of aiding and abetting a special deputy in a conspiracy to distribute more than a ton of marijuana and of giving information to special deputies being investigated or of interest in investigations.
The station said Greenwell resigned in February.
