Hawaii bill to increase child care oversight dies

A Hawaii bill that sought to increase oversight of state-licensed child care facilities has failed.
Parents of three children who died in state-licensed child care facilities were pushing the proposal.
The bill would have required the state to post online its inspection reports on child care facilities.
But lawmakers said Friday they did not get permission from the committees that approve spending state money. Sen. Josh Green says the bill sought $80,000 in state funds.
Green called the decision by the finance committees heartless.
He says they will revisit the issue early next year. Since this is the first year of a two-year legislative session, lawmakers can revive bills next year.
A new federal law will eventually require the state to post child care inspection reports online.
