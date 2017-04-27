National Politics

Trump tax plan leaves most of the hard work to Congress

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
President Donald Trump's plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code leaves much of the heavy lifting to Congress. It also ignores years of hard work by the guy who will have to do a lot of that lifting: House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The proposal outlined by the Trump administration Wednesday has something for everyone. It has massive tax cuts for businesses and a bigger standard tax deduction for middle-income families. It has lower investment taxes for the wealthy, and it ends the federal estate tax for the super-rich — like Trump and his family.

But Trump's proposal lacks the hard details about making the tax code simpler and more efficient in ways that don't add to the federal government's mounting debt.

