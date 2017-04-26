National Politics

April 26, 2017 7:30 PM

Teachers union, Ricketts in spat over proclamation

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska's teachers union is in a spat with Gov. Pete Ricketts after the governor refused to sign a proclamation honoring the group's 150th anniversary.

The Nebraska State Education Association issued a statement Wednesday calling the action "mean-spirited and indefensible" and disrespectful to its 28,000 members.

The association says it followed all procedures outlined by the governor's office to request a proclamation and followed up with phone calls and an in-person visit. It says Ricketts recently issued proclamations honoring groups that represent engineers, architects and farmers.

Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage says the administration has re-evaluated how it issues proclamations related to education groups, placing a focus on teacher innovation and student achievement. Gage says Ricketts questions how the union can oppose policies he believes will improve outcomes for students.

