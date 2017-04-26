National Politics

April 26, 2017 9:26 PM

Nebraska budget bill wins first-round approval from senators

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

A new state budget bill has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers despite a lingering dispute over funding for family planning services.

The measure advanced Wednesday night on a 36-1 vote after more than eight hours of debate.

Some senators took issue with language they say would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to withhold funding from Planned Parenthood and other family planning services that offer abortion referrals and information.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says advancing the bill will give lawmakers more time to work on a compromise. He says the budget is the most important bill of the session and urged lawmakers to treat it seriously.

The state board that sets revenue projections lowered its estimates on Wednesday.

