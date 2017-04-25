Indiana governor facing decisions after legislative session

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to discuss the decisions he faces following this year's state legislative session that wrapped up in the early morning hours of Saturday.
The governor's office says Holcomb will hold a Tuesday news conference at the Statehouse.
The first-year Republican governor issued a statement early Saturday praising the GOP-dominated Legislature for its approval of a $32 billion, two-year budget that includes most of the funding boost he sought for expanding the state-funding preschool program. Holcomb credited lawmakers for increasing state highway funding, although he didn't mention that comes from hiking gasoline taxes by 10 cents a gallon.
Holcomb hasn't said whether he'll sign bills limiting which businesses can sell cold beer and eliminating much of the current financial incentive for installing solar panels.
