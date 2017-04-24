Artifacts preserve Holocaust stories for future generations

Fela Shapell, fourth from left, her son Irvin Shapell, third from left, and other family members participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Laura Seylar, registrar of Collections Management, slides open a section of the art rack at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The art racks holds painting and other hanging art made during the period or the Holocaust and works showing memories of the Holocaust made by survivors.The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
A coat hanger belonging to Fritz Steckelmacher from the time of the Holocaust is seen on display at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
The diary of Tamara Lazerson, written during the Holocaust, is seen at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Boxes fill the shelves in the Documents Vault at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Boxes fill the shelves in the Documents Vault at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
The Large Artifacts Vault is seen at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Cynthia Huges, Textiles Conservator, Conservations Services, points out a hidden interior pocket on a piece of clothing worn in a work camp by an uncle and nephew who where saved by being on Schindler's List at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
The Large Artifacts Vault is seen at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
A interior secret pocket of a piece of clothing worn in a work camp by an uncle and nephew who where saved by being on Schindler's List, is seen at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Clothing worn in a work camp by an uncle and nephew who where saved by being on Schindler's List is seen at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
A Small chair donated by Holocaust survivor Louise Lawrence-Israels is presented by Travis Roxlau, director Collections Services, Monday, April 24, 2017, at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's, David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust. Louise Lawrence-Israels and her family went into hiding in 1942 on the top floor of an apartment in Amsterdam. She donated this small chair she played with from that time.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Jane Klinger, chief conservator, Conservation Services, opens a case in the Personal Artifacts Vault at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
A sewing machine used during the time of the Holocaust is seen in the Personal Artifacts Vault at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Louise Lawrence-Israels, a Holocaust survivor, attends the ribbon cutting ceremony at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's, David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust. Louise Lawrence-Israels and her family went into hiding in 1942 on the top floor of an apartment in Amsterdam. She donated a small chair she played with from that time now displayed at the Shapell Center.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Travis Roxlau, director Collections Services, speaks to media at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's, David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
A Small chair donated by Holocaust survivor Louise Lawrence-Israels is presented by Travis Roxlau, director Collections Services, Monday, April 24, 2017, at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's, David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust. Louise Lawrence-Israels and her family went into hiding in 1942 on the top floor of an apartment in Amsterdam. She donated this small chair she played with from that time.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Fela Shapell, second from left, is flanked by her children Irvin Shapell, left, and Rochelle Shapell, right, as they stand for a moment of silence during a dedication ceremony at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Fela Shapell, left, with her daughter Rochelle Shapell, center, wipes her eyes during a dedication ceremony at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.
Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo
Comments