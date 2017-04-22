Schumer joins officials working on US-Canada dairy dispute

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says he has spoken with President Trump about a U.S.-Canada trade dispute involving dairy products.
Schumer said he is working with the president, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other stakeholders to develop a plan to tackle the issue that has left dairy farmers in Wisconsin and New York without a market for their product.
Canada recently changed its policy on pricing domestic milk to cover more dairy ingredients, leading to lower prices for Canadian products including ultra-filtered milk that compete with the U.S. product.
Schumer says policy "violates our agreements and hurts our farmers."
Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also sent Trump a letter on Tuesday urging him to take action.
