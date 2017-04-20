National Politics

April 20, 2017 2:55 PM

State Rep. Scott Inman announces run for Oklahoma governor

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Democratic state Rep. Scott Inman says he will run for Oklahoma governor next year after serving as the leader of the House Democratic caucus for seven years.

Inman made the announcement Thursday and says he will file paperwork to run for governor in 2018 in what is expected to be a crowded field. Two-term Republican governor Mary Fallin is term limited and cannot seek re-election.

A six-term state representative, Inman has been a frequent critic of income tax cuts supported by Fallin. Inman says he supports reinvesting in core state services like schools, highways and health care.

Other candidates considering the race are Republicans Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, Auditor & Inspector Gary Jones and attorney Gary Richardson, former Democratic state Sen. Connie Johnson, and retired auto mechanic Norman Brown.

