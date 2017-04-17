State lawmakers hold hearings on gun control measures

Oregon lawmakers have held hearings for several gun control proposals, taking passionate testimony from backers and supporters.
The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/SgU7Uo ) gun control proposals with hearings held Monday are less wide-ranging than a 2015 expansion of gun sale background checks.
Senate Bill 797 would require a background check actually be completed before a gun sale could be made.
Senate Bill 868 would allow someone to seek a protection order for an immediate family member believed to be a suicide risk or a threat to others. If granted, the person would have to surrender guns and ammunition and would be prohibited from buying a gun for a year.
Senate Bill 764 makes an assortment of gun law changes including that a person must take an in-person shooting training course to obtain a concealed handgun permit.
Comments