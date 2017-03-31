Democrats target Pete Sessions’ district with 10,000 robocalls after Internet privacy vote

1:29 Aledo's girls knock off Richland in area round playoff Pause

4:09 Taste testing new concession items at Globe Life Park

0:40 TCU's four seniors accept NIT trophy

0:43 TCU's Parrish on silencing the doubters with NIT title

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

0:58 Jason Garrett says no one knows if Tony Romo can handle a 16-game season

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang