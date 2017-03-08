Guess who’s coming to dinner at the White House? ‘Lyin’ Ted’ and family are Trump’s guests

The “pathological liar” is dining Wednesday at the White House with “Lyin' Ted.”
But forgive President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz if they dispense with those wicked labels they gave to each other in the presidential race. In a dinner pairing unimaginable just months ago, Cruz said Wednesday that he expects a “delightful evening.”
The principal purpose of … the dinner is social.
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on his White House evening with Trump on Wednesday
“The principal purpose of … the dinner is social,” he said on a conference call with reporters.
It’s still politically significant.
Trump and Cruz clashed on the campaign trail in titanic terms. The billionaire insulted Cruz’s wife and suggested that the Texan’s father helped kill John F. Kennedy. Cruz, in turn, called Trump “utterly amoral” and refused for weeks to endorse Trump for president.
So while Cruz left no doubt that Obamacare and other business will surely come up, he stressed that his family — his wife and two daughters — is looking forward to the White House visit.
“It’s an opportunity for our families to visit together and to spend some relaxed time in the residence,” he said.
The White House meeting marks the latest chapter in the Trump-Cruz saga, which evolved from friends to foes and seemingly back to friends again. And it offers the latest clue at where Cruz stands in Washington after watching his own presidential dreams evaporate.
The Texan, long a firebrand, has pursued a charm offensive on all fronts.
He’s sought to shore up relationships with lawmakers in his own party. He’s made a point to tour Texas, connecting with voters in towns all across the country. He’s proved eager to provide Trump backup, a move that’s being closely watched by diehards who value ideological purity.
“If Senator Cruz can prove to be a conservative influence on the president, I am for them being as close as possible,” said Rick Tyler, a former Cruz campaign adviser who opposed the Texan’s decision to endorse Trump.
Rivals unite
And the new approach hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Seeing this group of former rivals who are now on the same team, making America great again, gives me great joy.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, the new energy secretary, said of improved relations between Trump and Cruz
“Seeing this group of former rivals who are now on the same team, making America great again, gives me great joy,” former Gov. Rick Perry said last week, pointing to Cruz at the swearing-in ceremony in which he became energy secretary.
Cruz could play a key role in the Obamacare replacement debate, given his standing among tea party conservatives.
He said bluntly Wednesday that the House GOP draft, which has been backed by Trump, wouldn’t currently pass the Senate. But he also hasn’t gone as far as Utah Sen. Mike Lee and other Republicans in declaring all-out war against the legislation.
And Cruz carefully framed his planned conversation with Trump later in the day.
“I’m sure that we will discuss the Obamacare replacement legislation and the concerns that I have about it,” he said. “And how we can work together to improve it, to fulfill our promises to the voters and actually solve the problem.”
Reaching political harmony would likely mean forgiving, or at least overlooking, past transgressions.
Asked if Trump would apologize to Heidi Cruz for his campaign comments, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said only that “they are looking forward to a great dinner.” And the senator likewise steered clear of any reference to insults hurled by either side.
Instead, Cruz focused on the family element of the gathering
He recalled that when he was a presidential candidate, his young daughter Caroline once looked up that the White House has 35 bathrooms. She expressed her amazement, Cruz said, by pointing out that her entire second-grade class “could all go pee at the same time.”
“That’s the wonderful view of a little girl,” he said. “And both Caroline and Katherine are excited to join the president this evening.”
Comments