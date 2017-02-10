Trump hugs ally Japan after easing US-China tensions

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind Pause

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

2:25 Hot Date Night

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

6:40 Zuzu Verk’s life celebrated in slideshow at memorial service

1:18 Syrian refugee family arrives in Fort Worth during pause in travel ban

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

0:19 Gov. Rick Perry on voter fraud at presidential debate

1:00 Voters line up early on election day