The Latest: 1 chance remaining for Mississippi lottery vote

1:07 Catcher Jonathan Lucroy will know pitchers better after first Rangers spring training Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:08 Jamie Dixon credits 'The Believers' and Trent Johnson in TCU's success

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building