February 6, 2017 6:15 AM

4 men killed in shooting in Yazoo City

The Associated Press
YAZOO CITY, Miss.

Authorities say four people have been shot and killed in a shooting after an argument at a nightclub in Yazoo City.

Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd tells WLBT-TV that the four men were shot early Monday morning after an argument at the Club 66 nightclub.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers tells WJTV-TV that two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two wounded men were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Names of the victims were not immediately released, and few other details were known early Monday morning.

