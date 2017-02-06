Correction: University Funding-Tuition story

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work Pause

1:38 Protesters march on TCU's campus in support of refugees and immigrants

1:52 Houston barbecue restaurant owner shoots, kills suspected robber

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:08 Jamie Dixon credits 'The Believers' and Trent Johnson in TCU's success

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies