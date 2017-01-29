White House: Supreme Court choice could be announced Monday

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

0:30 'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant

3:55 Detained and released at DFW