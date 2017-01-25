Several senior diplomats resign as Trump admin takes shape

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm' Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:49 Arlington Heights DB Darius Williams with the one-handed INT

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide

1:33 Fort Worth City Council votes on aggressive panhandling ordinance

3:19 Jerry Jones from the Senior Bowl

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite