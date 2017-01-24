Sexist, vulgar posts on women's marches rebound on officials

1:32 Davey O'Brien high school scholarship Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:39 TCU's Hicks: Frogs need to be better prepared

0:47 TCU's Brodziansky, Williams discuss the disappointment of loss to Oklahoma State

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story