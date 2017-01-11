Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns

0:33 Murder suspect and another man caught after car chase through Irving and north Dallas Pause

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

1:47 This is Topgolf

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington