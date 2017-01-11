Rick Perry, Trump's energy secretary pick, to divest of multiple holdings

1:00 Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Pause

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:29 U.S. Army Bowl national combine

1:19 Northwest girls beat Aledo, force tie for second

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?