Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment about the past

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home Pause

1:16 Over the hill: Dallas Zoo's Jenny the Elephant turns 40

3:05 Refugio takes Class 2A DI title 23-20 on last second field goal

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

0:50 Hunter Rossen comes up aces for Aledo

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

2:04 Somerset high school students give classmate a Christmas surprise

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals