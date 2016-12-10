National Politics

December 10, 2016 6:51 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Priebus; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Kellyanne Conway, Trump adviser; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

TCU's Miller says Frogs needed bouceback win over Wofford

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos