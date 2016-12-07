Federal judge halts recount, sealing Trump's Michigan win

1:06 Kids 'so excited' for Dallas Cowboys' visit to Cook Children's Pause

1:51 Richard Spencer mocks clown's weight during speech at Texas A&M

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

1:51 Emma and Travis Heim bringing BBQ to Magnolia Ave

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead