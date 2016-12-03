Trump, mulling Cabinet picks, attends lavish costume party

President-elect Donald Trump is attending a lavish costume party Saturday night hosted by some of his biggest donors at their Long Island mansion.
Trump did not sport a costume as he reveled with guests at the Mercer family estate for their annual Christmas party. This year's theme was "Villains and Heroes."
The president-elect has close ties to Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of hedge fund manager Robert Mercer.
Trump took a break from mulling his choice to lead the State Department.
According to two people close to the transition, Trump is moving away from two front-runners for the job, ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee.
The people close to the transition requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the private process publicly.
