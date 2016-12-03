Ronaldo's agent publishes player's tax document in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has released a document that allegedly shows the player is in compliance with Spain's tax authority.
The document published by company Gestifute, ran by Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, allegedly shows that Spanish fiscal authorities certify that the player is "up to date on his oblifations."
The document's release comes a day after European media outlets released what it claimed were details of apparent tax arrangements made by top soccer players and coaches, including Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and Mesut Ozil.
Gestifute said Saturday "Ronaldo has always acted in good faith in this matter, as the fact that he has never been involved in any conflict with tax authorities from any country where he has lived clearly shows."
Gestifute also published a similar document in Mourinho's name on Friday.
