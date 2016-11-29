Judge allows Clinton to join lawsuit in Wisconsin recount

A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday allowed Hillary Clinton to join Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's lawsuit Tuesday demanding a hand recount of the state's election, a process that may cost Stein about $400,000 more than she anticipated.
Clinton's attorneys filed briefs in Dane County Circuit Court saying she has a stake in the recount's outcome and a hand recount would be the most transparent method and ensure the most accurate results. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn began a hearing in the case Tuesday afternoon by allowing Clinton to join the action. She did not comment on her decision.
Donald Trump beat Clinton by about 22,000 votes in Wisconsin, but Stein has alleged — without evidence — that the results may have been hacked in a cyberattack. Under state law, Stein is responsible for the cost of the recount. She has raised $6.4 million online so far for recounts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission estimated the recount would cost $3.5 million, and Stein's campaign wired that amount shortly before a 4:30 p.m. deadline Tuesday to ensure the recount will take place. Election officials said earlier Tuesday they had underestimated the cost and the recount may wind up costing closer to $3.9 million. They allowed Stein to pay the lower estimate, though she will have to pay the final actual cost.
"It creates an undue burden on ordinary citizens who want to affirm the validity of the vote, and we are committed to seeing this through to ensure a fair an accurate vote took place," Stein spokeswoman Margy Levinson said about the increased cost estimate.
Stein asked the commission for a recount last week and demanded it be done by hand. The commission had to grant the request for a recount under state law, though it rejected the demand for a manual recount.
Stein filed a lawsuit Monday demanding a judge order a hand recount. State Department of Justice attorneys filed briefs Tuesday arguing that Stein hasn't shown how a hand recount would change the election's results.
Stein's attorneys called University of Michigan computer scientist J. Alex Halderman as their first witness during Tuesday's hearing. He said he believes optical scanner machines that most Wisconsin municipalities use to tabulate votes could be hacked with a screwdriver or with portable media containing malware.
He told state attorneys on cross-examination, however, that he hadn't identified any attack on a Wisconsin machine and he wasn't aware of any malware on Wisconsin machines.
Elections Commission Administrator Mike Haas testified for the state that Wisconsin's voting equipment is field tested for accuracy and he's confident no one has gained unauthorized access to the equipment anywhere in the state. He added that each candidate can place observers at recount stations and they can raise objections to the process if they see problems.
Independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente withdrew his request for a Wisconsin recount Tuesday, saying the process would cost too much.
