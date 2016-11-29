Judge allows Clinton to join lawsuit in Wisconsin recount

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game Pause

1:35 TCU Director of Volleyball Jill Kramer is taking the Horned Frogs back to the NCAA Tournament

4:23 High School Huddle: Can Boswell get past Aledo

0:22 TCU LB Ty Summers on the historic win over Texas

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:21 Woman caught stealing package from porch in north Fort Worth

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

1:26 Dak Prescott looks forward to starting role with Dallas Cowboys