Ted Cruz is ready to work with a President Trump

1:50 North Richland Hills gunman kills 1, wounds another Pause

1:41 Life as a small-town doctor

3:28 Kennedale slips by Midlothian Heritage 49-47 and into state quarterfinals

3:19 Mansfield Lake Ridge can't keep up with Highland Park in 41-27 loss

3:14 Colleyville Heritage holds off Lubbock Coronado 43-34 to take Regional title

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response