Time to head back to the polls to settle some Tarrant races

It's time to head back to the polls.
Not everyone will get a chance to vote in the upcoming June 16 runoff election, but residents in seven local cities or school districts will.
This election is to resolve some elections left up in the air from the May 5 local election.
Voters in Forest Hill, Hurst, Keller and Saginaw will vote on city council races. Voters in Flower Mound will decide who their mayor will be. Dalworthington Gardens residents will decide an alderman race. And residents in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district will decide one school board trustee post.
Early voting starts Monday and runs through June 12.
Election officials suggest voters read over sample ballots that are available online at the Tarrant County elections website (access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html) before heading to the polls. And they remind Texans to bring their photo ID to the polls with them.
For information about early voting sites, or questions about early voting, contact the Tarrant County Elections Center at 817-831-8683.
Races on the Tarrant County ballot
The Tarrant County elections office reports that these races will be on the local June 16 ballot:
Grapevine-Colleyville school board trustee, Place 2: Becky St. John, Amy Putnam
City of Dalworthington Gardens Aderman Place 2: Guy B. Snodgrass, Horace E. Riley
City of Forest Hill City Council Place 3: Gerald Joubert, Michielle Benson
Hurst City Council Place 7: Cindy Shepard, Howard Shotwell
Keller City Council Place 2: Sean M. Hicks, Vandolyn Roszell
Saginaw City Council Place 4 (unexpired term): Charlie Tucker, Chris Carter
Flower Mound Mayor: Steve Dixon, Cathy A. Strathmann
Where/when to vote early
Early voting for the June 16 local runoff election starts Monday and runs through June 12: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June 11-12.
Locations:
City of Dalworthington Gardens City Hall, 2600 Roosevelt Dr., Arlington.
Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St., Colleyville.
Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St., Forest Hill.
Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth.
The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way, Grapevine.
Hurst Recreation Center, 700 Mary Dr., Hurst.
Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller.
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Administration Building 6, Training Room, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw.
Comments